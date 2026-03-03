State Patrol Investigates Deadly Northwest Ohio Collision

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WOWO) A 78-year-old Archbold woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Fulton County.

The crash happened at 3:53 p.m. March 2 on U.S. 20 near County Road 7 in Amboy Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the 78-year-old woman was traveling westbound when she drove left of center and struck an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi driven by a 34-year-old Wolcottville, Indiana man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver reported no injuries. Authorities say safety belts were in use at the time of the crash, and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Metamora Amboy Fire Department assisted at the scene.

U.S. 20 was closed for approximately four hours before reopening. The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.