Indiana State Fair Coming Up

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Fair is offering plenty of advance-ticket discounts, deals on parking, and daily food specials this year.

The fair runs from Aug. 1-17, and is closed on Mondays, and will feature pre-sale options, discount days, family bundles, and mobility options for visitors.

Fairgoers can expect to see everything from livestock to technology, showcasing Indiana’s best.

And of course, plenty of rides and fair food to go around.

For more information on deals and ticketing, visit the fair’s website.