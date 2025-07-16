July 16, 2025
Indiana News

Indiana State Fair Coming Up

by David Scheie0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Fair is offering plenty of advance-ticket discounts, deals on parking, and daily food specials this year.

The fair runs from Aug. 1-17, and is closed on Mondays, and will feature pre-sale options, discount days, family bundles, and mobility options for visitors.

Fairgoers can expect to see everything from livestock to technology, showcasing Indiana’s best.

And of course, plenty of rides and fair food to go around.

For more information on deals and ticketing, visit the fair’s website.

Related posts

Men’s Health Month

WOWO News

CHS sending settlement notices to data breach victims

Darrin Wright

Two Parkview hospitals named among top 100 in nation

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.