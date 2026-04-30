INDOT to Host Public Meeting on S.R. 13 Project

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WOWO) : The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Tuesday evening to share details and gather feedback on proposed improvements along State Road 13 in Middlebury.

According to INDOT, the project includes pavement rehabilitation, drainage improvements, and updates designed to improve accessibility, including new sidewalks, curbs, and ADA-compliant ramps.

Officials say the goal of the project is to improve roadway conditions and safety for both drivers and pedestrians in the area.

The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Middlebury Public Library. INDOT says attendees will be able to learn more about the project plans and ask questions of project representatives.

For those unable to attend in person, a livestream option will also be available through Microsoft Teams, though registration is required to access the online session.

INDOT encourages residents to participate and provide input as planning continues for the proposed improvements.