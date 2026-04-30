Lima Man Indicted on Nearly 100 Sex Charges

LIMA, OH. (WOWO): A Lima man is facing nearly 100 sex-related charges following a grand jury indictment in Allen County, according to court records.

Authorities say 49-year-old Christopher Duran has been indicted on 42 counts of rape, 36 counts of sexual battery, and multiple additional charges related to sexual material involving a minor.

Court documents also list six counts involving the use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and one count of bribery.

Officials say the allegations involve conduct that occurred between 2014 and 2022, and that the victim or victims were under the age of 13 during some of the incidents.

Duran has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He is currently being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond as the case moves through the court system.

Authorities have not released additional details, and the investigation remains ongoing.