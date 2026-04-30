Allen County Electronics Recycling Event Set for Saturday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) : Allen County residents will have an opportunity this weekend to dispose of old electronics through a county-sponsored recycling event.

According to the Allen County Department of Environmental Management, the electronics recycling event will take place Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 8 a.m. to noon at 2911 Meyer Road in Fort Wayne.

Officials say residents can bring a wide range of electronic items including televisions, cell phones, computers, printers, tablets, stereo equipment, and cords for secure recycling.

A fee structure will apply based on the number of items dropped off, with pricing starting at 10 dollars for one to five items. Additional tiers increase based on volume, and payment will be accepted in cash or check only.

County officials emphasize that electronics should not be placed in household trash or curbside recycling due to environmental risks. Items collected at the event will be processed by a certified recycling contractor to ensure safe handling and material recovery.

Allen County Department of Environmental Management Director Stacie Hubbert said the event is part of ongoing efforts to manage electronic waste and educate residents on proper disposal methods.

The event is open to county residents only. Businesses and nonprofit organizations are not eligible to participate.