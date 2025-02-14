Indy Postal Hub Jammed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Packages are piling up at the U.S. Postal Service’s Indianapolis hub on the city’s east side, a problem that’s been brewing since December. Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-Ind.) is pushing the USPS to fix the growing issue.

“It’s just not fair, it’s not right,” Shreve told WIBC. “People are paying for a service, and our federal government is not delivering. I’ve asked for an investigation and I’ve asked for a fix.”

Shreve said the issue isn’t with every post office or letter carrier — it’s the new 1.2 million-square-foot distribution hub on Brookville Road. He says it’s “gummed up” and needs fixing fast.

“In hearing from countless workers out there and the unions, they’re as frustrated as the citizens are,” Shreve said. “The system is broken, and they don’t have the staffing they need to make it work. The management has been unresponsive.”

President Trump has suggested privatizing the Postal Service, which Shreve sees as a potential long-term fix. But for now, Hoosiers need answers. That’s why Shreve is leading Indiana’s congressional delegation. Every member signed a letter urging USPS to address the worsening delays.

“People don’t have time for us to mess around with this. They just need their parcels,” he said. “In the here and now, we need to get this fixed. We need to get all the packages that are gummed up there into people’s hands and take care of the problem at hand.”

Shreve expects a response from the postmaster by Monday. He says about 500 people work at the east-side Indy hub, and staffing shortages are causing the delays. The goal is to cut wait times and develop a long-term plan to restore reliable service.

They’ve also reported mail being sent through Louisville, Ky., instead of Evansville, causing even more delays.