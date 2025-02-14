Rain, Snow, And Cold Temps Return

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — It’s dry today, but clouds will move in later. Rain will start tonight, with snow and freezing rain expected north of I-70. Forecasters say more snow could fall from Saturday into Sunday.

“After the overnight hours tonight into early Saturday, we’ll warm up and see widespread rain. As temperatures cool down overnight, the rain will turn to snow with light accumulation Saturday night into Sunday,” said Andrew White a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Hoosiers in northern Indiana can expect more snow to accumulate. Right now, most of central Indiana is seeing less than half an inch. Cities near Michigan could get 3 to 5 inches.

Starting Monday, we’ll face a serious cold snap. Daytime highs will stay in the single digits, with subzero wind chills in the morning. This cold weather will stick around for most of next week. Snow is also in the forecast next week.

“As we get into the middle of next week we are looking at the potential for some additional snow,” White said. “Right now, the best chances for snow next week look to be across Southern Indiana.”

Forecasters are urging you to bundle up if you need to be outside, as frostbite can set in quickly if your skin is exposed.