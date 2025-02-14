100 Days Until The 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WOWO) — Today marks 100 days until the drop of the green flag for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

It’s a countdown that Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles says they have kept doing since the 100th running in 2016, and he says it’s a great way to get people excited about the upcoming race.

Boles says they will hold a Valentine’s Day Party at the Riley Hospital for Children as part of the 100 Days festivities where drivers and staff will hang out with children in the hospital.

100 Days Out Fan Party will also take place in Speedway this evening where he says the two thousand free tickets they allotted for the event have already been spoken for. There will be fireworks and other fun fan engagement activities for people attending.

As for the race itself, Boles said ticket sales are once again in a strong position.

“Just fingers crossed that we get to the point where we sell out those grand stands again,” Boles said. “That always brings up the question again on whether we will lift the (local TV) delay.”

Last year IMS did lift the local TV blackout due to the long weather delay.

Boles urges you to buy your tickets for the race at http://IMS.com.