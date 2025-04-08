Indy Snow Plan Approved

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis City-County Council voted Monday night to approve a more structured snow removal policy.

The newly adopted Proposal No. 69 sets a measurable standard for when different types of streets should be plowed. Streets near schools and township buildings will be cleared after two inches of snowfall. Residential and other third-priority streets will be plowed when snow reaches four inches.

Previously, there wasn’t a set rule for when third-priority streets would be addressed, which often left those areas waiting longer during winter storms.

The city still plans to clear main roads and emergency routes first, followed by streets near schools and township offices, before turning attention to neighborhoods.

The Public Works Committee is expected to present a funding plan for the updated snow removal strategy in October.