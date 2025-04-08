Beckwith On Property Tax Relief

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — With the end of the 2025 legislative session not far away, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith said getting the right property tax relief for Hoosiers is a fight he refuses to give up on.

The property tax bill (SB1) has gone through more than 20 amendments, but it doesn’t call for a reset back to the 2021 levels the way Beckwith and Governor Mike Braun had called for.

“Maybe he (Braun) has to veto it. Maybe he has to call a special session and if he does that, I will be 100% behind him if he chooses to do so,” said Beckwith in a Tuesday morning interview with 93 WIBC’s Kendall and Casey.

Beckwith says the thing he’s most sick of is assessed values.

“The taxing of property is based on assessed values. That’s the problem. Tax it on the purchase price of the property and be done with it. Then everybody knows what they’re going to pay. That way you’re never caught off guard with sticker shock,” said Beckwith.

If the appropriate property tax relief doesn’t get through this year, Beckwith says he’ll be calling for the removal of assessed values for the next four years.

“The value should only be worth what someone is willing to pay for it,” said Beckwith.

Some other Hoosiers have criticized Beckwith for not doing enough to help them recover from the recent flooding that has hit Indiana.

“I was on the phone with mayors for hours yesterday (Monday) and county councilors to find out what they need. We are doing a lot of things,” said Beckwith.

Beckwith wants to see how the Office of Community and Rural Affairs will help with the flooding.

“There’s roads that are just gone in southern Indiana. I’ve talked to several leaders from different communities who have told me,’We need funding. We don’t have the money to deal with this,’ said Beckwith.

Beckwith also says he wants to make sure legislation gets passed to rightfully tackle the problem of illegal immigration.