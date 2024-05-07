Election Day Brings a Chance of Severe Weather as Polls Close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –The National Weather Service says there is a chance at some severe weather later this afternoon or early this evening.

Mark Frazier with the National Weather Service says if you are planning on voting later today make sure you have access to news and weather alerts, in case we do see hail, heavy rain, wind, and potentially, tornadoes.

Frazier says make sure you have a plan in case the weather turns bad and you are out, potentially at a polling location.

4 P.M. until 6 or 7 P.M. is the window for the most severe weather. If there weather is severe, WOWO will break into live coverage to bring you the latest watches and warnings, as we continue to track this storm.