Dog Fighting Operation leads to 22 Dogs Rescued and a Man In Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A six month long investigation into alleged dog fighting in Fort Wayne resulted in 22 dogs being rescued.

Fort Wayne Police including the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Vice and Narcotics, Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and Emergency Services Team executed search warrants at:

5002 Buell Drive

835 E Berry Street

6120 Bridlewood Drive

Officials say that as a result of the ongoing investigation, 22 dogs were rescued and items related to dog fighting were seized.

Trevel Shante Bell was arrested at 835 East Berry and is in the Allen County Jail charged with two felony counts of Purchase of Possession of an Animal for Fighting.