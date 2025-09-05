September 5, 2025
Infant Killed By Family Dog In Markle Identified

by David Scheie

MARKLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 7-day-old, of Markle, Indiana, has been identified as the child attacked by a family dog at his residence on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Huntington Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a child had been attacked by a dog.

Law enforcement, first responders, and EMS arrived on-scene to find the child to be in critical condition, requiring lifesaving efforts.

Efforts were continued via transport to a Fort Wayne hospital were the child was pronounced deceased.

The family dog is a 5-year old Husky/Pit Bull mix with no law enforcement reported instances of aggression.

A forensic autopsy was conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

The cause of death is determined to be multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, and the manner of death is accident.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office extend their deepest sympathies to the Weaver family and friends.

The coroner’s office was assisted by the Allen County Coroner’s Office, Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Markle Fire Department, Parkview Huntington Hospital EMS and Samaritan Helicopter, Huntington Central Dispatch, and Huntington County Animal Control.

