Mark Zuckerberg Sues Mark Zuckerberg

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — In Indiana, a lawyer named-yes, really-Mark Zuckerberg is suing Meta, claiming Facebook repeatedly disabled his accounts for “impersonating a celebrity.”

Despite using his real name and providing ID and facial photos, the lawsuit says Meta shut down both his personal and business accounts multiple times over eight years.

Zuckerberg alleges the repeated lockouts caused financial losses, even as Meta continued profiting from his ad spending.

The irony? He says he just wants to use Facebook like everyone else-with his actual name.