Two Killed in Paulding County Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men were killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash at a rural intersection in Paulding County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10 a.m. at County Road 87 and the Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road. A southbound Ford Explorer, driven by 33-year-old Cody M. Motycka of Van Wert, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a westbound Peterbilt dump truck. The truck, driven by 53-year-old Kevin S. Halliwill of Scott, rolled over, and Halliwill was ejected.

Both Motycka and Halliwill were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say Halliwill was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by multiple county agencies, fire and EMS crews, and towing services. The crash remains under investigation.