Ohio Goes High Tech for New Drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Andy Wilson have announced the release of RoadReady Ohio, a new free mobile app that helps learner drivers track their required 50 hours of supervised driving—and improves how they practice.

Developed by DPS’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) in partnership with J.F. Griffin, the app gives real-time feedback on each driving session, scoring skills like braking, acceleration, turning, and speed. The goal: turn every practice session into life-saving experience.

“By combining innovative technology with proven safety practices, this app turns a smartphone into a trusted partner for new drivers and their families,” said Governor DeWine.

Once a learner completes the 50 required practice hours, the app can sync with the Ohio BMV database to automatically generate a driving log and the necessary affidavit for the license test.

Ohio is the first state to offer telematics-based feedback in the RoadReady app.

This rollout comes alongside a new Ohio law that, beginning Sept. 30, requires 18- to 20-year-olds to meet the same permit and practice requirements as 16- and 17-year-olds.

The app is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“The best way to reduce teen driver crashes is through high-quality practice,” said DPS Director Andy Wilson. “This tool helps build that practice into something much more meaningful.”

The RoadReady Ohio app complements Ohio’s broader traffic safety strategy, which includes the TeachYourTeentoDrive.ohio.gov website and a free parent course—resources that have already reached thousands of Ohio families.