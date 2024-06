LaGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A 7-year-old is dead after being struck by a drunk driver in LaGrange County Monday afternoon.

26-year-old Eric Estrada’s 2015 Mercedes was traveling east on County Road 600 South just before 3 p.m. when two juvenile pedestrians began to cross the road. One of the children was hit and died at the scene.

After an investigation, Estrada was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated causing a fatality.

The crash remains under investigation.