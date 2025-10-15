Intoxicated Muncie Mom Charged – Again

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Muncie woman is facing serious charges after her two young children were found wandering outside in only diapers on a cold evening, according to local police and child protective services.

Desiree Washburn was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent after social workers responded to the scene and discovered the children, who appeared to be unsupervised and underdressed for the weather.

“Unaware and Intoxicated”

Authorities say Washburn was sitting on her couch and appeared unaware that her children had left the home. During questioning, she allegedly admitted to drinking six shots of vodka earlier that evening.

Officers entering the home described it as being in deplorable condition, citing fecal matter smeared on the walls, trash and clutter covering the floors, and general unsanitary living conditions.

Prior History of Neglect

Washburn is no stranger to the legal system. Court records indicate that she faced similar neglect charges just last month, although those charges were ultimately dismissed. The new allegations have renewed concern among child welfare advocates and law enforcement.

Children Now in Protective Custody

The children have since been removed from the home and are now in the care of Indiana’s Department of Child Services (DCS), pending further investigation.

Washburn remains in custody as she awaits her initial court appearance.

Quick Facts: