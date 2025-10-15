FWACC – Pets Can Be Victims of Domestic Violence

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) is urging the community to recognize the connection between domestic violence and animal abuse.

In 2024, FWACC investigated 123 cases of animal cruelty, including 17 involving suspected non-accidental blunt force trauma. While these numbers may appear low, animal abuse often goes unreported due to fear. FWACC encourages anyone who suspects animal abuse to report it, as doing so could save both animal and human lives.

Research shows a strong link between violence toward animals and domestic violence. Phil Arkow, coordinator of the National Link Coalition, identifies animal abuse as a “predictor crime” that frequently occurs within family or domestic settings. Abusers may harm or threaten pets as a form of control and emotional manipulation. “This is why FWACC officers thoroughly investigate all complaints of animal cruelty and neglect,” says Amy-Jo Sites, Director of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. “Such abuse could indicate a risk of future harm to others in the home.”

Under Indiana law, knowingly abusing an animal to threaten or intimidate a family member can result in a Level 6 felony charge. FWACC recently updated its website with a list of 2025 charged and sentenced animal cruelty cases, available on the “Report It” page at www.fwacc.org. Case information can also be searched at mycase.in.gov.

If you suspect an animal is being harmed or in need of help, please contact FWACC at 260-427-1244. After 8 p.m. daily, and during weekends and holidays, officers can be reached at 260-449-3000.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control operates as an open-access shelter and will never turn away an animal from within Allen County. Individuals struggling to care for their pets are encouraged to reach out to the shelter for assistance.