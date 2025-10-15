Ohio Looking at Population Loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio is on track to drop from being the 7th most populous state to 9th by 2030, according to projections from the Ohio Department of Development. WBNS 10-TV reports that the shift reflects a broader migration wave — many residents are exiting the state in search of better job prospects, warmer climates, and more favorable tax or policy environments.

Population by the Numbers

Over 2050 , Ohio is expected to lose more than 675,000 people as deaths outpace births.

Only 14 of 88 counties are currently seeing growth; the rest are in decline.

In contrast, several central Ohio counties are bucking the trend: Union County up 10.4% Delaware County up 7.7% Pickaway, Fairfield, Licking, Madison counties also posted gains from 2020 to 2023



University of Miami researcher Matt Nelson points to two main drivers:

An aging population with fewer young families Declining birth rates

“Fewer people means fewer federal dollars, less congressional representation, and shrinking tax revenue,” Nelson warns.

Where Ohioans Are Going & Why

Migration data shows Ohio residents are relocating to states including Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Indiana. Motivators include:

Warmer climates

More vibrant job markets

Lower taxes or cost of living

Proximity to family or educational opportunities

In spite of statewide losses, Columbus remains a stronghold of growth. Its region is projected to expand significantly through 2050 — fueled by domestic and international migration.

Impacts & Future Risks

The demographic shifts carry real consequences:

Less federal funding tied to population

Reduced representation in Congress — Ohio already lost a House seat in 2020

Lower tax base, which strains funding for essential services, infrastructure, and pensions

However, there’s a silver lining: a recent Bloomberg/Census analysis found that the 25–44 age group — critical for workforce growth — stabilized or increased in three‑quarters of Ohio counties from 2020 to 2023. This cohort is currently driving migration and economic activity in many areas.