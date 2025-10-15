Ohio Looking at Population Loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio is on track to drop from being the 7th most populous state to 9th by 2030, according to projections from the Ohio Department of Development. WBNS 10-TV reports that the shift reflects a broader migration wave — many residents are exiting the state in search of better job prospects, warmer climates, and more favorable tax or policy environments.
Population by the Numbers
-
Over 2050, Ohio is expected to lose more than 675,000 people as deaths outpace births.
-
Only 14 of 88 counties are currently seeing growth; the rest are in decline.
-
In contrast, several central Ohio counties are bucking the trend:
-
Union County up 10.4%
-
Delaware County up 7.7%
-
Pickaway, Fairfield, Licking, Madison counties also posted gains from 2020 to 2023
-
University of Miami researcher Matt Nelson points to two main drivers:
-
An aging population with fewer young families
-
Declining birth rates
“Fewer people means fewer federal dollars, less congressional representation, and shrinking tax revenue,” Nelson warns.
Where Ohioans Are Going & Why
Migration data shows Ohio residents are relocating to states including Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Indiana. Motivators include:
-
Warmer climates
-
More vibrant job markets
-
Lower taxes or cost of living
-
Proximity to family or educational opportunities
In spite of statewide losses, Columbus remains a stronghold of growth. Its region is projected to expand significantly through 2050 — fueled by domestic and international migration.
Impacts & Future Risks
The demographic shifts carry real consequences:
-
Less federal funding tied to population
-
Reduced representation in Congress — Ohio already lost a House seat in 2020
-
Lower tax base, which strains funding for essential services, infrastructure, and pensions
However, there’s a silver lining: a recent Bloomberg/Census analysis found that the 25–44 age group — critical for workforce growth — stabilized or increased in three‑quarters of Ohio counties from 2020 to 2023. This cohort is currently driving migration and economic activity in many areas.