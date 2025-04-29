Maureen Braun Announces Fundraising Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana First Lady Maureen Braun has announced a fundraising initiative to expand and sustain Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library across the state.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Braun said it establishes a public-private partnership aimed at supporting the gifting program that promotes early childhood literacy by delivering free, high-quality books to children from birth up through age five.

“Reading opens up a world of imagination for kids, and having books in the home benefits children in school and throughout their lives. I’m proud to champion this effort to keep Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library growing strong here in Indiana and to help Hoosier kids develop a lifelong love of reading,” said Braun.

Braun says she will be collaborating with philanthropic organizations and state leaders to secure the necessary money and raise awareness for the Imagination Library’s ongoing expansion.

“We are honored to work alongside First Lady Maureen Braun to bring the magic of books into more homes across Indiana,” said Jeff Conyers, President and Vice Chair of The Dollywood Foundation. “Her commitment to ensuring the success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Indiana gives us confidence that this program will flourish—reaching more families, inspiring more children, and building a brighter future for generations to come.”