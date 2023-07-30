Iowa Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Josef Newgarden’s sweep of Hy-Vee IndyCar weekend at Iowa Speedway. Plus the latest on the 2024 schedule, including news surrounding Nashville and rumors involving Gateway, Milwaukee, the second Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race and an international race in Argentina.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
