Power Restoration Completed Following Aftermath of Weekend Storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Power has been mostly restored to all of those effected by storms that rolled through the region over the early portion of the weekend. Officials from Indiana Michigan Power spent most of the day Saturday restoring power to those who were left in the dark following multiple rounds of strong storms that rolled through the region Friday Night and Saturday Morning.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, fewer than 1,500 customers remained without power after the early morning storms disrupted power for more than 17,000 customers. Crews from I&M reported that almost all customers had powered fully restored by the end of the day Sunday. Numerous trees, limbs and branches blowing into electric lines and equipment caused many of the outages.

Heavy lightning and rain were also factors. The storm resulted in more than 40 damaged poles and more than 200 spans of wire down.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one Tornado touched down across the region, in the likes of an EF-1 in Defiance County.