Iran Says Any Ship Diverting From Approved Hormuz Corridor Faces ‘Firm Response’

(FOX NEWS) — Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Tuesday that any vessels straying from its approved Hormuz route will face a “firm response.”

The warning came as Iran launched a new mechanism to govern maritime traffic through the Strait, Press TV, the country’s English-language state outlet, reported.

“We warn all vessels planning to transit the Strait of Hormuz that the only safe passage is the corridor previously announced by Iran,” it said in a statement carried by state television, according to The Times of Israel.

“Any diversion of ships to other routes is dangerous and will result in a firm response from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Navy,” it said.

The warning also came on the second day of Project Freedom, aimed at facilitating the passage of commercial ships through the key international waterway.