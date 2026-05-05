INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The generosity of FOX59/CBS4 viewers will help provide thousands of meals to hungry Hoosier families.

This year’s spring Pack the Pantries campaign not only raised nearly $33,000 for Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank, but it also helped fill pantries and cupboards with roughly 1,500 pounds of food donated to Gleaners.

On Tuesday, Colts Moving picked up the donated non-perishable food items from Financial Center First Credit Union in Noblesville and transported the goods to Gleaners Food Bank. Gleaners said the 1,500 pounds of food will be distributed as 1,800+ meals to the community.

“Going back to the pandemic, everyone remembers that need was huge,” said Camille Stephens, director of marketing with Gleaners. “But now we’re actually above pandemic levels. So there is never enough to go around.”

Food donated during Pack the Pantries stays right here in Indiana to help feed Hoosiers in need.

While our Pack the Pantries drive is done for the season, Gleaners and Midwest always welcome contributions via text:

Gleaners: Text GIVE to 91018

Midwest: Text @MFBINDY to 52014