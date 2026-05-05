Fort Wayne Man Arrested In Connection With Early Morning Homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a disturbance on the 4500 block of Bowser Avenue early Tuesday morning and discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit launched an investigation and quickly identified a suspect. Ya Sin, 47, was located and arrested in connection with the incident.

Ya Sin faces multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping, and resisting law enforcement while fleeing in a vehicle.

Police have not released further details about the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.