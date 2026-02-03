Missing Indiana Teen Found Dead in Ohio

NEW LEXINGTON, Oh. (WOWO) The body of a missing Indiana teenager has been found in Perry County, Ohio.

According to reporting from WCMH-TV in Columbus, 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee of Fishers was located during recovery efforts in southeastern Ohio. Fishers police had announced over the weekend that Buzbee was believed to be dead based on evidence gathered during the investigation.

Franklin County court records show 39-year-old Tyler Thomas of Columbus is charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and tampering with evidence. Investigators say a search warrant executed at a Victorian Village residence uncovered sexual images and a video of Buzbee on digital devices belonging to Thomas.

Authorities say the material was found in deleted cache files. Court records do not list any charges related to homicide or kidnapping at this time.

Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart said Buzbee was reported missing January sixth after leaving her home. Investigators identified an unknown vehicle in her neighborhood the night she disappeared, which led them to Thomas. Police say the two met through online gaming.

According to investigators, Thomas told police he picked up Buzbee and later dropped her off, but evidence contradicted that statement. Authorities also say the pair spent time at a short-term rental property in Hocking County.

Thomas is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a one-point-five million dollar bond. The investigation remains ongoing.