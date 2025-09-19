ISP Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Hartford City

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hartford City that left one man injured Thursday night.

According to investigators, officers with the Hartford City Police Department were serving a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of South Jefferson Street just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 when the incident occurred.

Police said 42-year-old Glen Wilburn of Hartford City was shot while officers attempted to make arrests at the residence. Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived, and Wilburn was later taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released back into police custody. No officers were injured.

Wilburn was arrested on multiple charges, including dealing cocaine or narcotic drugs, dealing methamphetamine, possession of narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and maintaining a common nuisance. He also faces several misdemeanor charges, including possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

A second person, Amanda Adams, 37, of Dunkirk, was also arrested. She faces charges of possession of cocaine or narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, and misdemeanor drug charges.

Indiana State Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be presented to the Blackford County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.