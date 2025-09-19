Micah Gerhart Named Midwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — In his very first season in Fort Wayne, TinCaps Head Athletic Trainer Micah Gerhart has already earned one of Minor League Baseball’s highest honors. On Wednesday, the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) named Gerhart the 2025 Midwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year.

The award recognizes the top athletic trainer in each of Minor League Baseball’s 14 leagues, spotlighting those whose behind-the-scenes work often makes the difference between a season lost and a season saved. With the honor, Gerhart is now in the running for PBATS’ national award: Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year.

Gerhart, 33, joined the TinCaps this spring with a résumé that blends professional football and baseball. Before working in the Padres’ Dominican Summer League system last season, he spent seven years with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, including a role on the 2018 Super Bowl LII championship staff. A graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, Gerhart quickly established himself in Fort Wayne as a steady, trusted presence for players navigating the grind of a 132-game season.

“This award wouldn’t be possible without the support of my associate Tomo Hyodo and the support of the TinCaps coaching staff and front office,” Gerhart said in a statement. “I am blessed to be surrounded and supported by amazing coworkers.”

His players and staff say that modesty is classic Gerhart: the kind of trainer who works long hours in the clubhouse, manages injuries big and small, and ensures athletes are not only healthy but thriving.

PBATS President Nick Kenney praised Gerhart and his fellow award winners for raising the standard of the profession. “This year’s winners represent the very best of our profession—bringing unmatched dedication, expertise, and care to their athletes every single day,” Kenney said. “Their impact on player health and performance is immeasurable, and they embody the standard of excellence that defines PBATS.”

The accolade continues a streak of success for the Padres’ minor league system. With Gerhart’s honor, a San Diego Padres athletic trainer has now claimed a league-level Trainer of the Year award for four straight seasons.

For the TinCaps, Gerhart’s recognition is another point of pride in a season already filled with milestones, proving that excellence in Fort Wayne isn’t just happening on the field but also in the training room.