February 7, 2025
Hours Long Standoff Ends In Peaceful Surrender On Thursday In Fort Wayne

by David Scheie
Photo Supplied / Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Shortly before 9 a.m., the FWPD responded to Columbia Ave on reports of a man experiencing a mental illness crisis.

Officers were informed that the man may have access to firearms and had made threats of taking his own life.

At one point, the man exited the home wearing only his underwear and flip-flops, and was wielding a sword.

After several attempts to get the man to exit the home, The Emergency Services Team successfully entered the residence and the man surrendered shortly before 3 in the afternoon.

There are no criminal charges related to this investigation at this time.

