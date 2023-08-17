City denies Veo’s appeal to keep scooters in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne says they have denied the appeal from Veo to continue operating in the city.

The city said in a release Thursday that the appeal from Veo argued that the city failed to offer Veo the opportunity to implement changes to comply with city requests, that they acted in good faith to institute additional rules to restrict improper use of its equipment, and that the community has benefitted from its services.

The Right-of-Way Department reviewed and considered the appeal, but has denied it.

The city will no longer allow Veo to operate stand-up e-scooters and seated scooters effective September 4.