GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a Kendallville man was shot in a Marion motorcycle club Monday.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that 42-year-old Charles Hill was shot in the chest just after 4 a.m. at the Outlaw Motorcycle Club on S. Race St.

Hill was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Marion police at 765-662-9981 or CrimeStoppers at 765-662-8847.