Taylor University receives $30 million grant

UPLAND, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Taylor University has recently been informed that Lilly Endowment Inc. has granted $30 million for its Main Street Mile Initiative.

This substantial grant, marking the largest donation in Taylor’s history, aims to drive economic and community development in Upland, Grant County, and the broader region.

The initiative is set to attract additional funds to Upland, resulting in a total investment exceeding $100 million over the next five years.

This financial support for Upland coincides with ongoing on-campus improvements totaling over $100 million, representing the most substantial investment in Upland’s history and one of the most notable contributions to a small town in Indiana.