FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to The Journal Gazette, it happened on Monday when thrill seekers ran into the frigid water of the well-known river.

Polar plunge leader, Jaime Garcia, insisted that Monday’s conditions were good for the annual January jump into the St. Joseph River, despite temperatures hanging around the freezing point.

While several new plungers were on hand, a veteran plunger celebrated his 52nd year attending the event.