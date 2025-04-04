Kosciusko County Says No To Data Center

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — County leaders rejected a plan to rezone 550 acres of farmland for a proposed data center.

At a packed meeting Wednesday, the county’s planning commission denied the request from logistics real estate company Prologis.

Many in the crowd, including people wearing neon hats reading “No data center,” spoke against the project.

About 100 people watched from an overflow building, and more than 350 followed online.

Opponents argued the project would take valuable farmland and disrupt the area’s way of life, while supporters pointed to the site’s power infrastructure as a key advantage.