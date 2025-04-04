Governor Braun Announces New Partnerships

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Braun says Indiana’s new high school diploma requirements allow students to take an entrepreneurial approach to their education and increase flexibility for students to personalize their journey, as well as increase access to both work-based learning and credentials of value.

He says with this increased flexibility, the ability to add a readiness seal provides students with a transparent blueprint for success, whether they plan to continue their education after high school, go straight into a career, or serve in our Nation’s military.