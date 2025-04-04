April 4, 2025
Indiana News

Governor Braun Announces New Partnerships

by David Scheie0
FILE - U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 that he will for Indiana governor in 2024. Braun will face Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for the Republican nomination. An Indianapolis City-County Council member on Thursday, July 6, 2023, became the second announced Democrat to seek Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat from outgoing Braun in the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Braun says Indiana’s new high school diploma requirements allow students to take an entrepreneurial approach to their education and increase flexibility for students to personalize their journey, as well as increase access to both work-based learning and credentials of value.

He says with this increased flexibility, the ability to add a readiness seal provides students with a transparent blueprint for success, whether they plan to continue their education after high school, go straight into a career, or serve in our Nation’s military.

