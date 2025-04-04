Weekend Rain And Thunderstorms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — More rain is expected throughout the weekend, with strong thunderstorms possible later tonight, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain.

Today, expect mostly cloudy skies, with rain moving into southern Indiana this morning. More rain will spread across the state later this afternoon. Highs will be around 60 in Indianapolis.

Tonight, strong thunderstorms are likely between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., with gusty winds and heavy rain. A level 1 risk is in place for Indianapolis, and level 2 for parts of southwestern Indiana. The tornado threat is very low. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

Tomorrow, heavy rain continues Saturday, with 3 to 6 inches possible in central Indiana, and even more south of Indianapolis. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Rain will taper off on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. Monday will be cloudy with a few showers and highs around 50.

Next week, will be dry but colder, with highs in the upper 40s and lows near freezing, so frost is possible. Temperatures will warm up to normal by Thursday, with partly cloudy skies.