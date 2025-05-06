Construction Worker Injured by Car on the far North Side

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of North Clinton St and East Wallen Road last night at about 6:30 after a vehicle hit a construction worker.

Upon arrival, officers found the worker at the intersection and the vehicle involved just north of the scene. The vehicle had apparently been northbound on Clinton and failed to make a left turn after the driver lost control due to an apparent medical incident. The vehicle left the west side of the road and came to a stop.

The construction worker was transported with minor injuries.