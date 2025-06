NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — 1.7 million eggs were recalled by the August Egg Company.

They’re brown organic and brown cage-free eggs.

The recall covers Indiana, Arizona, California, Illinois, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington and Wyoming.

Brands and code numbers are on the FDA and CDC websites.

They say throw them away or take them back to the store and wash and disinfect any surfaces that came in contact with the eggs.