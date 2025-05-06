STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Education Secretary Dr. Katie Jenner is honoring teachers on Teacher Appreciation Week.

She says she is grateful for the efforts of the more than 65,000 teachers in Indiana.

“Every day across Indiana, our teachers wake up in the morning and lie awake at night and think of the students they serve each day,” said Jenner in a social media post.

Jenner says teachers are the cheerleaders who continue to build students up when they struggle to remind them that anything is possible.

“On days when our students succeed beyond their wildest dreams, teachers are often the first ones in line to celebrate their achievement,” said Jenner.

On Tuesday morning, Indiana Governor Mike Braun released a statement about teachers.

“In just our first 100 days, we passed legislation to raise teacher base pay, expanded school choice, launched direct college admissions for honors plus diplomas, took steps to grow teacher health plan options, and reinvested in Indiana’s Teacher Recruitment Programs. Proud to stand with our educators, and we’re just getting started,” said Braun.