Purdue Announces Crew for Historic Suborbital Space Mission

Purdue University has announced the full crew for a planned suborbital research mission that will send an all-Boilermaker team into space next year.

The mission, known as Purdue 1, is being conducted in partnership with Virgin Galactic and will carry five crew members on a suborbital flight focused on scientific research, according to Purdue University.

Researchers say the mission will include biomedical monitoring, with crew members wearing sensors to track physiological changes during spaceflight.

Additional experiments aboard the flight will examine fluid behavior in microgravity, along with tests in quantum technology and in-space chip manufacturing.

University officials say the mission represents an expansion of commercial space research capabilities involving academic institutions.

The crew includes Purdue faculty, researchers, and alumni selected to participate in the flight’s scientific objectives.

Training and preparation are now underway ahead of the planned launch.

Officials say data collected during the mission is expected to support future exploration efforts beyond Earth orbit.