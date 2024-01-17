LaGrange County teen killed after crash

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO) – A LaGrange County pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the roadway early Sunday morning, killing the teen.

16-year-old Benjamin Lehman, of Nappanee, Ind., was a passenger in a vehicle that slid off the roadway just after 1 a.m. and was standing outside waiting for a tow, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

A truck had stopped to help the vehicle out of the ditch, but a passing truck drove between the truck and car, hitting a tow strap laying in the road and fatally injuring Lehman.

The truck driver says they couldn’t see the tow strap because of inclement weather conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.