Ohioans Planning To Purchase A Home In The New Year, Are Encouraged To Take Advantage Of The Newly Developed Homebuyers Checklist

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WOWO) — That comes from the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing.

According to the Van Wert Independent, three checklists include a “Main Checklist”, which covers the home-searching and home-buying processes at a high level; a “Wants and Needs Checklist” that provides prospective homebuyers with a framework to understand and communicate to their real estate agent what features of a home are required, and which are desirable; and an Offer to “Purchase Checklist” that walks homebuyers through the process of purchasing a property, such as getting prequalified for a loan, making an offer and accepting a counteroffer.

You can verify the license status of your real estate professional by utilizing the Division’s e-license Center.

https://com.ohio.gov/divisions-and-programs/real-estate-and-professional-licensing/consumers/homebuyers-checklists

https://elicense3.com.ohio.gov/Lookup/LicenseLookup.aspx