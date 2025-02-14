Large Drug Bust In Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WOWO) — 13 people were arrested in a drug bust that happened throughout Howard County in January.

It was called “Operation Breeze”. Court documents say Kokomo detectives have been following a drug dealing operation for the last month, in which they gathered evidence that the dealers were moving fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, mushrooms, and meth.

During the series of drug busts, they also found 13 guns, body armor, and 12-grand in cash.

Detectives say they are still looking for two people. Hayley Anderson and Kaylie Dixon are both charged with dealing meth.