Rokita’s Letter To IMPD And IPS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind, (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has sent letters to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Public Schools, urging them to comply with federal immigration laws.

Rokita expressed concerns over IMPD’s statement that it does not have the authority to enforce federal immigration laws and IPS’s policy of requiring a judicial warrant for ICE access.

Rokita cited state law that prohibits local government entities from restricting the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

He requested both organizations to provide details on their immigration-related policies and align them with state law by February 27, warning of potential legal action if they do not comply.