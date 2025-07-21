Police-Action Shooting Investigation Underway In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department began investigating an adult male who had made concerning statements in the late morning hours to early afternoon hours of July 21, 2025.

During the investigation, the male indicated he was armed with a firearm.

Officers determined the male had also made suicidal comments.

Officers encountered the male in the area of State Blvd & Cass St at approximately 1:15pm on July 21, 2025.

The male brandished a firearm in the presence of officers.

An officer or officers discharged their weapons wounding the male.

Officers provided medical aid until Fort Wayne Fire Department and TRAA Medics arrived to provide

a higher level of care.

The male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses, attempting to locate surveillance videos, and will review body camera and car camera videos during the investigation.

The officer or officers directly involved and those officers who were direct witnesses to the officer

involved shooting will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol and policy.

This incident remains under investigation by the FWPD Internal Affairs Division, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, FWPD Homicide Unit, and the Indiana BState Police will conduct an independent investigation.