Felonies, Fines for Invalid CDLs Approved

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Legislation tightening oversight of commercial truck drivers is on its way to Indiana Governor Mike Braun.

House Bill 1200, passed 92-3 in the House and 49-1 in the Senate, establishes new criminal and financial penalties for drivers operating with invalid or fraudulent commercial credentials. The measure makes it a Level 6 felony to operate with bad, false or expired credentials and imposes fines of up to $5,000 for drivers. Training schools that certify unqualified drivers could face penalties up to $50,000.

The bill also requires the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to periodically review non‑domiciled commercial driver’s licenses through federal Homeland Security systems and revoke licenses that are no longer valid.

Sen. Mike Crider, R-Greenfield, and Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, say the legislation is designed to prevent unsafe drivers from operating on Indiana roads and to hold employers and training schools accountable. “Rep. Pressel and I took it upon ourselves to amend the bill to include provisions that are going to keep people alive,” Crider told The Indianapolis Capital Chronicle.

Some lawmakers raised concerns the bill does not explicitly restrict certain parolees or asylum holders who are legally eligible to obtain work permits and CDLs, though supporters say existing vetting processes already cover these individuals.

The legislation comes amid growing public debate over commercial driver licensing and follows multiple fatal semi-truck crashes in the state. HB 1200 now awaits the governor’s final approval.