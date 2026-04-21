Whitmer Expands Michigan Emergency as Flooding and Tornadoes Hammer State

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Governor Gretchen Whitmer has expanded Michigan’s state of emergency as severe weather continues to bring widespread flooding, heavy rainfall, and tornado damage across the state.

State officials say the expansion comes after a significant storm system produced multiple confirmed tornadoes and dumped large amounts of rain across several regions, leading to flooded roads, damaged infrastructure, and property losses in communities including Ann Arbor and surrounding areas.

The governor’s office says the combination of intense rainfall and storm activity has created dangerous water levels in some areas, with emergency managers continuing to monitor conditions as recovery efforts expand.

Officials also note that the recent weather system produced a notable outbreak of tornadoes across the state, contributing to structural damage in multiple locations. While no fatalities have been reported, assessments are still ongoing as crews evaluate the full scope of the destruction.

State leaders say the expanded emergency declaration is intended to provide additional support for local governments as they work through cleanup and recovery operations following one of the most widespread severe weather events of the season.