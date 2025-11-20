Lawsuit Targets Michigan Nuclear Plant Reopening

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN (WOWO) — A coalition of anti-nuclear groups has filed a lawsuit aiming to block the planned restart of the Palisades nuclear power plant.

The complaint, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, was brought by Beyond Nuclear, Don’t Waste Michigan, and Michigan Safe Energy Future. The plaintiffs argue that the plant, which was slated for permanent shutdown in 2022, should never have received regulatory approval to restart. They have asked the court for a permanent injunction to prevent the reopening.

According to Bridge Michigan – The lawsuit accuses Holtec Energy, the plant’s owner, of a “bait-and-switch” after buying Palisades with the stated goal of dismantling it, then pivoting to reopening plans. Plaintiffs also claim that Holtec exploited regulatory loopholes by simultaneously asserting the plant was in decommissioning mode while maintaining an active license, which they say could create safety risks—including potential steam generator tube degradation.

Holtec officials insist the restart can be conducted safely. Company spokesperson Nick Culp said, “The NRC’s approval to reauthorize power operations at Palisades followed a rigorous, independent review. Our top priority is ensuring the plant is prepared to return to long-term safe and reliable generation.” Holtec also plans to build two small modular reactors at the site once the plant is operational.

Federal nuclear regulators have already issued a “finding of no significant impact,” and several additional licensing approvals have followed, including the receipt of new nuclear fuel last month. Meanwhile, Michigan lawmakers are considering additional subsidies, tax breaks, and grants to support the nuclear industry.

The Palisades restart comes amid rising energy demand nationwide, driven in part by large data centers from companies like Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI. Michigan’s first proposed data center alone could increase DTE Energy’s peak load by 25%, highlighting the state’s growing energy needs.

The lawsuit remains pending as the court weighs whether to block the plant’s reopening.