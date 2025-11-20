Anti-Islam Protester Sparks Confrontation

DEARBORN, Mich. (WOWO) — Anti-Islam protesters and counter-protesters clashed Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan, after an activist attempted to burn a Quran in public.

Jake Lang, known for participating in the January 6 Capitol riot, arrived on Michigan Avenue and tried to ignite the religious text. When counter-protesters intervened, they prevented the book from being set on fire. Lang then slapped the Quran with a slab of bacon before it was taken away by a bystander.

Lang and his group later marched toward City Hall ahead of a scheduled City Council meeting. Police maintained a strong presence along Michigan Avenue and the surrounding sidewalks, briefly intervening when tensions escalated. One person was arrested, and no injuries were reported.

The chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Curtis Hertel, condemned the incident, calling the attempted burning of a religious document “an unacceptable act of hate.”

Separately, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Anthony Hudson initially planned a protest in Dearborn but, after visiting local mosques, called for unity and opposed outside activists attempting to burn the Quran. Lang criticized Hudson by spray-painting the word “cuck” on his campaign bus, claiming Hudson had “sold out.”

CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid welcomed Hudson’s shift, inviting him to learn more about the Islamic faith and counter false narratives about Dearborn’s Muslim community.

Dearborn is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the United States, and city leaders emphasized that the community’s diverse residents should be treated with respect and dignity.